$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,696,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527,768. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

