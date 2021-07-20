-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,272. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

