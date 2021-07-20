-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

Shares of MDB opened at $337.61 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $3,448,632.99. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.