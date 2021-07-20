$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

CRSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 17,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,532. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660,339 shares of company stock valued at $294,818,541 over the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

