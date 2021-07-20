-$0.58 EPS Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.82). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

BEAM stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock worth $22,996,753. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

