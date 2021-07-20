$0.68 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.00 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $450.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

