$1.09 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.29. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $1,234,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

