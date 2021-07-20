$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 55.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

