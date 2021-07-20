$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.27. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,831. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.80. NCR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

