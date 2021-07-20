1,000,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Acquired by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III accounts for 0.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $20,220,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $12,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 59,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.