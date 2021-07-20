1,075 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FND opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

