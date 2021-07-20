$123.07 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $119.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

