$127.45 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post $127.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.03 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $641.86 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 1,234,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

