12,825 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

