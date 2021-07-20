13,262 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.