$137.86 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce sales of $137.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.64 million to $138.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $573.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.61. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $1,845,890.24. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,770 shares of company stock valued at $13,109,868 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

