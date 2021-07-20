1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $13.36 Million Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,040. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.