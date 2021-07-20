1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $35.30 Million Stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,130 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up about 1.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $106,112.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,787. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

