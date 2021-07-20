1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,198,740. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

