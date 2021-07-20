$171.55 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $171.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $706.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

