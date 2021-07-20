191,000 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000. Capri comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,117. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

