196,500 Shares in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 105,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.