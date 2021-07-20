1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,436.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,527 shares of company stock worth $1,760,785. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.