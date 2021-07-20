$2.22 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.