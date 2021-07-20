$2.66 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,550%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

