20,166 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

