20,240 Shares in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of BTEC remained flat at $$55.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

