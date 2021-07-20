$22.45 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post $22.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.19 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

