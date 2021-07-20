2,302 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,341 shares of company stock worth $197,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

