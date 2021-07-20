23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 3%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.26 and last traded at 9.26. Approximately 152,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,444,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

