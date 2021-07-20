$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $256.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.84 million and the lowest is $254.20 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

SMPL traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 582,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,438. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

