2,596 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.37. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.