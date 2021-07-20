$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.