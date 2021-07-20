$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

