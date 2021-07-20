$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. 31,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

