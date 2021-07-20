$3.55 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

