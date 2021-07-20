$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

FISV stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. 4,586,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.99. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

