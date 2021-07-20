3,058 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $299.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.01. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

