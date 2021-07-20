32,209 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,182. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

