$335.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.65 million and the highest is $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

NYSE FICO traded up $11.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.30. 184,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.