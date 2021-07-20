378,075 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 378,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

