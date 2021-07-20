3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.04), with a volume of 1,368,697 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,326.67 ($17.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.37. The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

