$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

LRCX traded up $15.57 on Tuesday, hitting $607.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

