$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $4.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $5.12 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

