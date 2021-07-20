400,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

