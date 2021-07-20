41,427 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $135,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,906.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,084. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

