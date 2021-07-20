41,648 Shares in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Premier Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

