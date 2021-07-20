4,240 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

LOW traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.34. 96,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.90 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

