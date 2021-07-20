4,328 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genesco by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCO stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $797.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.