44,030 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

