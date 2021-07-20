46,186 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.